VIDALIA — Graveside services for Freddie Lee Sowell, 76, of Vidalia, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until graveside at the funeral home.

Mr. Freddie Sowell was born March 13, 1944, Natchitoches, LA, the son of Lee and Elizabeth Gay Sowell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Freddie Sowell, Jr.; his friend and boss, Darrell Welch.

Mr. Sowell leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Ruby Smith Sowell, Vidalia, LA; three sons, Luvenson Sowell, Baton Rouge, LA, Clifford Sowell, Sacramento, CA, Patrick Sowell; and she reared as her own, Luvell Lewis, both of Vidalia, LA; two daughters, Melody Frazier, all of Vidalia, LA, Connie Taylor; two she reared as her own, Ann Lewis, both of Ferriday, LA, Lakeisha Crumb, Cleveland, OH; one brother, Albert Law, Natchitoches, LA; four sisters, Marie Law, Yvonne Law, Sue Law, Jackie Law, all of Natchitoches, LA; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

