Doris Jean Malone Conway

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Doris Jean Malone “Butch” Conway, 69, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Taylor Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev Jaron Barnes officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.