February 10, 2021

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Students at Susie B. West Elementary School have spent the past week learning about Black men and women throughout history who helped change the world, principal La’Toya Scott-Hammett, Ph.D., said.

Each morning before the everyday lessons begin, Hammett said students listen to a brief history over the intercom about someone in Black history in recognition of Black History Month.

“We focus on people they will remember, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks,” Hammett said.

Students also see examples of important figures in the hallways thanks to the decorating skills of their teachers.

Fate Boxley, the special education teacher at Susie B. West, said she started decorating her classroom door and the adjacent wall before February and then moved on to help her fellow teachers with their doors as well.

Caroline Hall, who teaches kindergarten, was Boxley’s skilled helper in the decorating, Boxley said.

“Together, we’re the dynamic duo,” Boxley said of her and Hall.

Students also did some coloring and more learning about Black history in Boxley’s class, Boxley said.

Tonia Tenner, age 11, said she learned a lot about Rosa Parks.

“Because of her, I can ride the bus,” Tenner said.

