Crime reports: Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Dewone Ragland, 30, 2901 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Quetin Danny Floyd, 35, 535 Hardtime Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Marin Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Overpass.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Monroe Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Abandoned vehicle on Homochitto Street.

Simple assault on D’Evereaux Drive.

Burglary on Preston Court.

False alarm on Lindburg Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Two traffic stops on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Canal Street.

Traffic stop at Magnolia Bluffs Hotel.

Traffic stop on Mississippi River Bridge.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Super 8 by Wyndham Natchez.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Relax Inn.

Reckless driving on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/South Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on South Rankin Street.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Illegal dumping on Eastwood Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Oscar Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop at Burger King.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Crystal Nicole Dennis, 36, 300 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Casey Allen Aldridge, 31, 3661 Lewis Lane, Gloster, for indictment. Released on $5,000 bond.

Jameson Rogers, 40, 215 Alabama Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine with intent. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Adams County Nursing Home.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on James Brown Avenue.

Accident on Jeanette Road.

Intelligence report on Jeanette Road.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Parkway Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Burglary on Club Drive.

Robbery on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Violet Lane.

Burglary on Fairway Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Hobo Fork Road.

False alarm on Burkhart Street.

Breaking and entering on North Commerce Street.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two burglary reports on Nottaway Trail.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Illegal dumping on Old Country Club Road.

Attempted breaking and entering on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Juvenile problem on Windy Hill Road.

Animal cruelty on State Street.

Traffic stop on King Lane.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Cedar Lane.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Two traffic stops on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Maplewood Lane.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Farr Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.