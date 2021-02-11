February 11, 2021

  • 37°

Jimmie H. Priest

By Staff Reports

Published 2:52 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Nov. 24, 1937 – Feb. 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jimmie H. Priest, 83, of Natchez who died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Natchez will be 3:00 p.m.  Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Roxie City Cemetery with Rev. Jay Avance officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Priest was born November 24, 1937 in Franklin County, MS the son of Clifton Priest and Mattie Leona Wactor Priest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Dickerson Priest; brothers, Oliver Priest, and Troy Priest; sister, Ida Ruth White and son-in-law, Johnny Earl Dore.

Survivors include his children, Kelly Priest Dore and Kevin Priest; grandchildren, Nikki Reyes and husband Levi; Kacie Keith and husband Trey, Stephanie Hundley and husband John Douglas, and Cole Priest; great grandchildren, Bailey Reyes, Brooklyn Reyes, Caden Keith, Ava Claire Keith, Emily Hundley, Joseph Hundley, and John Thomas Hundley; sisters Joy Dell Jones and Linda Cotton; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Randy Priest, Bobby Dale Priest, Joey Priest, Mike Harrigill, Levi Reyes and Trey Keith.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

