Youth baseball, soccer, softball signups begin for the Miss-Lou area

Registration is now ongoing for Natchez Girls Softball until February 28th. Sports Center is taking registration and letters will be mailed to last year’s players, Bridget Wactor said.

Age range is 3 on or before January 1st through 18 years old. New players need a copy of their birth certificate.

Cost is $65 for first child and $60 there after for same family members.

For those that signed up for the Miss Lou Youth Basketball you can use your sign up fee for the Concordia Dixie Youth baseball and the Miss Lou youth soccer. In addition, if you paid by check and would like to not apply the fees you can call Mike Bowlin at 601-431-9783, and he will destroy the check. If you paid by cash you can go to Hometown Sports, and they wll give you uour money back.

Concordia Dixie Youth is now holding registration for the 2021 season. Tryouts will be March 27 at the baseball complex. The schedule for the tryouts is as follows, Coach Pitch from, ages seven to eight, at 10 a.m. Minor, ages nine to 10, at 11:30 a.m., and O Zone, ages 11-12, at 1 p.m.

T-Ball, ages five to six, will hold a drft at 9 a.m., no tryouts in T-Ball. Regular season starts April 10. Registration Fee is $70. Those interesed are asked to register at Hometown Sports in Vidalia.

Miss Lou youth soccer is alos holding registration for the spring season. Divisions are agest three to four, five to six, seven to eight, nine to 11 and 12 to 14.

A High School Division is being discussed at this time. Registration deadline is March 20 and the fee is $70. For any questions please call Mike Bowlin at 601-431-9783. Please register at Hometown Sports in Vidalia.