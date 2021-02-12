February 12, 2021

Crime reports: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:57 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Civil matter on Duster Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Oakhill Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Michael Green, 59, 10 Davis Court, on charges of two counts telephone harassment. Released on a $1,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic disturbance on Crown Court.

Civil matter on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Jason Court.

Trespassing on Magnolia Street.

Burglary on Nottaway Trail.

Theft on Fairway Drive.

Harassment on Baker Drive.

Intelligence report on Windy Hill Road.

Animal cruelty on Philip West Road.

Hit and run on Pineview Drive.

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

John Harper, 44, 175 Emfinger Road, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, domestic abuse and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Charethal Foster, 19, 190 Ralph Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Denis R. Harper, 51, 175 Emfinger Road, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs and disturbing the peace with domestic violence.

Jacob T. Perry, 26, 2040 Charles Street, on a probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Takela Marie Rachal, 30, 121 LA 3130 Pollack, on a charge of battery on a correctional employer. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Doyle Road.

Burglary on Loomis Lane.

Medical call on Sage Road.

Welfare check on Apple Street.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Emfinger Road.

Medical call on Oak Harbor Lane.

Complaint on Fisherman Drive.

Alarms on Pete Davis Road.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on Tennessee Avenue.

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Fight on Park Drive.

Reckless driving on LA 565.

Medical call on Natchez Street.

Welfare check on Leo Ivy Road.

Medical call on Eagle Road.

Medical call on Robert Gray Street.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Robbery on Front Street.

Complaint on Fifth Street.

Medical call on Stuart Road.

Property damage on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Anderson Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Joshua D. Frazier, 37, 503 Black Bayou Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of armed robbery simple battery on the infirm and false imprisonment with a weapon. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Kobe Johnson, 18, 9168 U.S. 84, on a charge of principal to aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

