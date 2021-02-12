March 3, 1956 – Feb. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for DeWayne Scott, Sr., 64, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Madisonville, LA will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Community Chapel with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Community Chapel.

Mr. Scott was born March 3, 1956, in Natchez, MS the son of Clyde Scott and Jewel Juanita Martin Scott.

He was a faithful member of Community Chapel Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Scott; mother, Jewel Juanita Scott; son, DeWayne Scott, Jr.; brothers, Clyde Edward Scott, Tommy Glen Scott, Jimmy Dale Scott, Bobby Joe Scott, Sr. and George Scott.

Survivors include his son, Emmett Clyde Scott and wife Leah Scott; daughter, Amanda Thibodeaux and husband Charlie Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Tre’ Scott, Sissy Scott, Elissa Scott, Chase Thibodeaux, Tristen Thibodeaux, Harper Thibodeaux; daughter in law, Lynne Nichols Wright Scott; brother Robert Marvin Scott; sister-in-law, Mary Tyson Scott; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Chad Campbell, Dustin Wilson, Jason Tyson, Richard Grantham, David Martin, and Wesley Howell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Blaney, Jack Blaney, Barry Scott, Gage Scott, and Charles Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Chapel Hands and Feet Ministry 100 Oakland Drive Natchez, MS 39120 in Mr. Scott’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.