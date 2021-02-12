February 13, 2021

  • 30°

Natchez Police investigating Friday night homicide on George F. West Boulevard

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:35 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating a Friday night homicide on the 300 block of George F. West Boulevard.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to a call in regard to multiple shots being fired in the area just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Upon their arrival, they found the body of a man, identified as Kendrick Smith, 24, shot multiple times and trapped under a vehicle in a driveway in the 300 block of George F. West Boulevard.

Daughtry said it is unclear how Smith’s body became trapped under the vehicle.

Daughtry said more shots were fired in a nearby neighborhood while officers were on the scene.

At 10 p.m. Friday, police were still canvassing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Friends and family of the victim could be seen crying and yelling in the street while dozens of other bystanders stood around watching in the freezing weather as the Natchez Fire Department and other first responders worked to remove Smith’s body from under the vehicle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to assist the Natchez Police Department with crowd control. Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins was also on scene, Daughtry said.

“We are asking for the citizen’s help. Anyone with information can contact (the Natchez Police Department) or Crime Stoppers. We just want to help bring closure to this family,” Daughtry said. “This is a very chaotic scene. There is family here and it’s emotional, plus we’re dealing with this weather. We’ve got all hands on deck. From what I understand some of our detectives know the family which makes it even more personal.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can reach the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000 to leave an anonymous tip.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Friday night homicide on George F. West Boulevard

News

Coroner: Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week

News

Natchez filmed “Breaking News in Yuba County” released Friday

News

Riverland Medical Center names new CEO

News

Senior citizen robbed at gunpoint on Vidalia Riverwalk

COVID-19

COVID vaccine drive thru-line backed up to bypass due to weather

News

Three men linked to armed burglaries in Adams County arrested in Baton Rouge

News

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history

News

CPSO deputy commended for taking down armed sex offender

News

Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia