February 13, 2021

  • 32°
Photo from the Jackson National Weather Service

WEATHER: Winter storm expected Sunday night, Monday

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:43 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — A winter storm is expected to move through Mississippi and parts of Louisiana Sunday and Monday, with temperatures falling well below freezing.

“Stay off of the roads as much as possible due to the icy roadways,” Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said in a community CodeRED alert Saturday morning.

Alan Campbell of the Jackson National Weather Service said Adams County can expect mostly normal and cold conditions through Saturday and light freezing rain on Sunday morning.

“Sunday highs are not too far above freezing, between 33 and 34 degrees and lows are in the low to mid-20s for Sunday night,” Campbell said. “The main impact is from Monday morning throughout most of the day with the primary threat being sleet and freezing rain.”

Campbell said there could be up to 1/4 inch of ice, especially on elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses that will “severely deteriorate travel conditions across the area.”

Frozen water on tree limbs and power lines may also cause sporadic power outages across the area, Campbell said.

The coldest weather in Natchez is expected to arrive Monday night when temperatures fall into the lower teens, Campbell said.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said it would be a good idea to cover pipes that may be susceptible to bursting and make sure you have enough food, blankets, fuel for heating units and household necessities to last for 72 hours to help avoid unnecessary travel.

Also, check on elderly or disabled loved ones and make sure they have plenty of medicine, Bradford said.

Bring pets inside and have a plan to shelter large outside animals — the cold could be detrimental to them as well, he said.

“We will have a briefing (Sunday) for the weather that is expected to be here Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday,” Bradford said. “We will talk about our plan for power outages and opening up the Safe Room and things of that nature. Right now, we have ice accumulating on bridges so we just want to get the word out to avoid being on the road as much as possible.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

WEATHER: Winter storm expected Sunday night, Monday

News

Furniture maker enjoys creating, restoring pieces

News

Natchez Police investigating Friday night homicide on George F. West Boulevard

News

Coroner: Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week

News

Natchez filmed “Breaking News in Yuba County” released Friday

News

Riverland Medical Center names new CEO

News

Senior citizen robbed at gunpoint on Vidalia Riverwalk

COVID-19

COVID vaccine drive thru-line backed up to bypass due to weather

News

Three men linked to armed burglaries in Adams County arrested in Baton Rouge

News

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history