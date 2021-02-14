February 14, 2021

Schools close Monday, Tuesday due to winter storm

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 2:11 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Some area schools are closing Monday and Tuesday due to winter storm conditions making it unsafe to travel.

“NASD will move to 100% virtual instruction for Monday, February 15 through Tuesday, February 16,” Tony Fields, Public Engagement Coordinator for Natchez-Adams School District, said in an email Sunday.

“Students are to log in to their teacher zoom sessions for regular instructional sessions. Meal service will be suspended until further notice. If you need assistance, please contact the district at nasdcares@natchezschools.org and we will work to provide the support you need.”

Adams County Christian School also announced the school would be closed on Monday and Tuesday on social media.

“Attention AC Family: After consulting with local emergency management officials, it has been determined that there will be no school Monday (2/15) and Tuesday (2/16) due to the continued threat of icy conditions with the possibility of snow in Adams County and the surrounding areas,” their post states. “The National Weather Service recommends that no one should attempt to drive over bridges or other areas where standing water may turn to ice. AC must weigh the safety of students, staff and faculty above all else. Daycare will be closed as well.

“Due to the school closure, all sporting events and practices are also canceled. 5th- 12th students should continue to check Google Classroom for assignments and K- 4th has a packet to work on. We hope that you all stay home, stay warm and stay safe.”

Cathedral School students and staff are observing the President’s Day holiday on Monday. An announcement about school on Tuesday for Cathedral has not been made as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

