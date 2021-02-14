Some businesses, government buildings closing due to winter weather

NATCHEZ — City and County buildings and some businesses will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to winter storm conditions making it unsafe to travel.

“As of right now, we’re strongly encouraging people to stay off of the roads,” said Neifa Hardy, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer.

“We’re expecting severe winter weather tonight through Tuesday,” she said.

“The National Weather Service is expecting travel conditions to be dangerous, which is why we’re asking people to be off of the roads as much as possible, which will allow Public Works to do what they need to do to keep the roadways clear for essential workers and emergency travel. Continue to monitor local media, radio stations and television stations for updates.”

The National Weather Service at Jackson is expecting Adams County to experience anywhere from ¼ inch to ½ inch of snow and 2 to 3 inches of sleet.

The Adams County Safe Room will be open as a warming shelter at 7 p.m. Sunday night, Hardy said. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and masks will be provided to those who do not have one, she said.

Other city and county buildings will be closed Monday and Tuesday, including the Adams County Courthouse, Hardy said, adding a determination will be made about whether they will reopen Wednesday as officials continue to receive weather updates.

The Natchez Visitor Center and Natchez Convention Center will also be closed Monday and Tuesday, Hardy said.

The Magnolia Bluffs Casino has sent out a notice that operation hours and will be reduced due to the storm

“Due to the inclement weather; for the safety of our guests and team members, we are closing the casino at 5 p.m. Sunday and reopening on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Stay safe and stay warm,” the notice states.

Supermarket Operations, which runs the Natchez and Vidalia Markets, announced Saturday that store hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

“Out of concern for our employees and customers, we are adjusting our store hours for the next few days,” the chain announced in an email Saturday. “Please note that these hours may change due to power outages or other unforeseen complications! Hopefully, we will be able to resume normal hours of operation by Thursday.”

Out of an abundance of caution, The Natchez Democrat and Natchez the Magazine office will also be closed Monday. Reporters will be working from home.