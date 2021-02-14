Theirs is a love story

You know her for the fudge and for the many storefronts that make up the 400 block of Main Street.

You can recognize her fiery-red hair from blocks away.

You may know about how it all began with a small booth space called Darby’s Country Corner in Winnsboro, Louisiana.

But do you know Darby Short? Darby’s husband, business partner, and everyday copilot, Dennis Short, took some time out of this busy week of Valentine’s Day merriment to share his Darby with us.

On their one-year wedding anniversary, Dennis and Darby moved their storefront to downtown Natchez. Today (over 30 years later), Darby sells everything under the sun throughout the fashionable block on Main Street they now call home.

Living above one of the locations has its perks. Both are able to fully dedicate themselves to the thriving business they have built, and they are never far from home or their beloved black Labrador Retriever, Mary Frances.

If you find yourself downtown early in the morning on any given day in Natchez, you will see Darby heading to and from one side of Main Street to the other, quickly starting each day with greetings for customers and locals alike.

Dennis added, “Darby takes making other people happy so personally. No matter how big or small, no detail goes without her full attention.”

That is evident in the details in each store. Whether looking for a happy to brighten someone’s birthday or starting to spruce up your living space with new furniture, Darby’s collection of items cover just about everyone’s style and preferences.

Working side by side is something that few married couples can successfully do and still claim their sanity. However, Dennis loves spending each day with Darby and making her dreams become a reality.

“Someone once told me that the definition of being happy is nothing more than having something to look forward to, such as looking forward to a big vacation trip makes you happy,” Dennis said.

“I’m happy because I get to live with and be loved by Darby. Through the tough times as well as the good, I still get to tell her every night ‘I can’t wait to drink coffee with you in the morning.’”

Take a trip to Main Street this week, grab a bite of fudge, and thank Dennis for sharing Darby with us each day.

Jennie Guido is a community columnist for The Natchez Democrat. You may reach her at guido.jennie@gmail.com.