Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Post Office will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions.

At 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, the USPS National Emergency Notification hotline issued a notice stating all postal service operations for several Mississippi counties, including Adams County, have been suspended for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The suspended service affects mail delivery for all Adams County residents.

USPS expects to have an update regarding when operations will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday.