February 16, 2021

  • 25°

The Natchez Democrat closed Tuesday due to weather

By Staff Reports

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Out of an abundance of caution, The Natchez Democrat and Natchez the Magazine office will remain closed today and no newspaper will be produced for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Reporters will be working from home to post online weather and other news updates.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business