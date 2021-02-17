Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

NATCHEZ — Natchez Water Works is asking customers to conserve water use due to broken pipes, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said in a Code RED community alert Wednesday.

“Natchez Water Works is requesting all customers of Natchez Water to please conserve water at this time,” she said. “Currently, the system is under great demand from broken pipes.”

Natchez Water Works is requesting that all leaks be reported by calling Natchez Water Works at 601-445-5521.