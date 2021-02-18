February 18, 2021

  • 28°
The Natchez Grand Hotel has been inundated with phone calls from residents inquiring about rooms. (File/The Natchez Democrat)

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

By Jan Griffey

Published 3:43 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Hotels in Natchez and Vidalia, Louisiana — those that still have power — are doing brisk business amid the ongoing winter weather event.

More than 6,000 Adams County residents are without power and many of those are without water, as well.

Those people are seeking more comfortable accommodations.

“We have definitely been inundated with phone calls,” said Walter Tipton, general manager of the Natchez Grand Hotel.

Tipton’s hotel has warm beds to offer, but no water.

“We have lots of people calling us. We are fortunate because we do have good power. All of the utility lines at the end of Main Street are under ground,” Tipton said.

Unfortunately, the hotel is without water right now as the city’s water supply and delivery has been hampered by all of the water breaks and leaks in the city.

“This is a very temporary situation. I don’t think it’s going to last another three days. We just need to take it a day at a time,” he said.

A clerk who answered the phone at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott, located on the riverfront in Vidalia, said late Thursday afternoon all of that hotel’s rooms were booked. She said the hotel had electricity, but did not have water service, although she had been told that was going to be back online within a short time.

Multiple calls to the Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn in Natchez were not answered.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

News

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue

News

Thousands lose power during storm; boil water notice issued

News

Roofs leaking all over town under stress of snow, ice, rain

News

City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

News

Photo gallery: More of your ice, snow photos from the Miss-Lou

News

2,200 Adams County customers lost power during mandatory rolling outages

Business

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

News

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

News

Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

News

Sheriff: Off-road vehicles on public roads will be ticketed, towed

News

Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions

BREAKING NEWS

Countywide curfew set as road conditions worsen, more winter weather expected Wednesday

News

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

News

No printed newspaper Wednesday, but E-edition will be free to view for all for the day

Business

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

News

Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: More snow day photos from our Miss-Lou readers

News

Freezing weather expected to last through Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: Natchez sight seeing in snow

News

First case of COVID-19 variant strain found in Mississippi resident