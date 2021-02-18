Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

Hotels in Natchez and Vidalia, Louisiana — those that still have power — are doing brisk business amid the ongoing winter weather event.

More than 6,000 Adams County residents are without power and many of those are without water, as well.

Those people are seeking more comfortable accommodations.

“We have definitely been inundated with phone calls,” said Walter Tipton, general manager of the Natchez Grand Hotel.

Tipton’s hotel has warm beds to offer, but no water.

“We have lots of people calling us. We are fortunate because we do have good power. All of the utility lines at the end of Main Street are under ground,” Tipton said.

Unfortunately, the hotel is without water right now as the city’s water supply and delivery has been hampered by all of the water breaks and leaks in the city.

“This is a very temporary situation. I don’t think it’s going to last another three days. We just need to take it a day at a time,” he said.

A clerk who answered the phone at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott, located on the riverfront in Vidalia, said late Thursday afternoon all of that hotel’s rooms were booked. She said the hotel had electricity, but did not have water service, although she had been told that was going to be back online within a short time.

Multiple calls to the Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn in Natchez were not answered.