February 18, 2021

More than 6,000 still without power; boil water notice issued

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:04 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

NATCHEZ — More than 6,000 Adams County residents are still without power after a Wednesday night storm.

Ice quickly accumulated on top of trees and power lines while the temperature stayed just around freezing with anywhere 1 to 3 inches of frozen sleet already on the ground.

This caused rooftops and trees to fail throughout the county. Many reported water leaks inside their homes in addition to power loss.

In a live video Wednesday night, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said electrical crews were already at work trying to restore power just after the storm even while trees were still falling in some places.

Wednesday night’s power loss was caused strictly by the storm and were not part of the mandatory rolling outages that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Entergy’s reliability coordinator, ordered on Tuesday evening.

Around 10 p.m., approximately 6,420 Adams County customers lost power. Linemen restored power to hundreds of customers while hundreds more lost power through the midnight hours.

Gibson said it’s important for residents to stay off of the roads and out of worker’s way as they continue to work on the situation.

Residents should also try to conserve water as Natchez Waterworks tries to build pressure back after leaks, Gibson said.
Natchez Waterworks has issued a precautionary boil water notice to county residents due to the low water pressure.

