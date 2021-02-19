Aug. 25, 1959 – Feb. 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kenneth Ray Green, 61, of Jackson, who died Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Jackson will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at LaGrange Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born August 25, 1959 in Natchez, the son of Daisy Singleton Green and Semo “Bud” Green. He studied at Jackson State University and was a truck driver. Mr. Green was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. Green; parents; brothers, James Edward Ware and Carl Alton Ware.

He leaves to cherish his memories: son, LaKei Green; daughter, Michelle Marquita Hayes (Jeremy); step-son Tracey Artes; stepdaughter who was like a daughter, Tenesha Ates; brother, Seymour Green; sisters, Doris Jean Maynard (Reo) and Avonne Brenell Walker (Larry); two grandsons, six granddaughters and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com