Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

The Natchez Brewing Company owners Pat and Lisa Miller have stepped up to help the community by providing fresh, potable water during the city’s historical water crises caused by severe winter weather, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said.

From 2 to 4 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 19, the Natchez Brewing Company will be filling containers with potable water from the brewery at 207 High St., on the Canal Street side heading North.

Those who collect the water should bring their own containers and will not need to get out of their vehicles. Simply pull up and they will fill your container to the top. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and his officers will be assisting the brewery in this effort.

The public is asked to drive carefully on the roads and follow directions when they arrive to ensure a safe process.

Gibson said the city’s water system has suffered a tremendous loss of pressure due to water breaks all over town.

“Normally our system pumps over 7 million gallons per day from the city water wells, plenty for an average daily demand of about 2.9 million gallons this time of year,” Gibson said. “Over the past two days, water consumption has been over 16 million gallons. This has tapped our system, and it will take several days for an acceptable water supply and pressure to be restored.”

Many in the downtown Natchez area and in elevated apartments have not been able to pull any water from their taps while others have only been able to pull small amounts of water, some with a brown tint caused by the lack of water pressure.

Boil water notices were issued Wednesday, both in Vidalia and Natchez, due to the pressure loss while water companies work to rebuild pressure in the system and discover where the leaks are.

The Natchez Brewing Company owners have risen to meet citizens’ needs now in at least two different historical crises in Natchez, first by supplying hundreds of gallons of hand-sanitizer in 2020 and now during one of the most treacherous ice storms Natchez has seen in over 300 years, Gibson said.

“We are so very grateful to Natchez Brewery for stepping up to help during our crisis. They are the best of Natchez — Natchez Strong,” he said.

Pat and Lisa Miller said they are glad to help a community that has continued to support their business during crises.

“We are part of a community that has supported our business when times weren’t great. It’s time for us to do our part now that times are hard and we have something people need,” Pat Miller said.