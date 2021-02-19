February 19, 2021

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

By Staff Reports

Published 12:47 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

The Natchez Democrat photographer Hunter Cloud captured these images of crepe myrtles and other trees coated with ice and sparkling in the sun on Canal Street Friday morning, just as the remnants of winter storms earlier week were starting to melt away.

Ice shimmered on tree branches as the sunshine hit Canal Street in Natchez.

The sunlight refracted colorfully in the ice, shining like Christmas lights or jewels. As the sun melts the ice Friday, it may be the last day for the ice to be in the trees.

