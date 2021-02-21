February 21, 2021

Southwest Mississippi Electric crews work to repair electric services to customers. (Submitted/The Natchez Democrat)

Thousands still without power in Adams County

By Jan Griffey

Published 11:16 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Crews for Entergy and Southwest Mississippi Electric Cooperative are working diligently officials say to restore power to Adams County homes and businesses.

Still, 2,214 Southwest customers in Adams County and 1,728 Entergy customers remain without power.

Deb McGee, human resources and public relations specialist with Southwest, said 230 electrical workers are out working to get power restored, including crews from five other electric cooperatives and five contract companies.

“Three of those are dealing with the construction portion of the work and two are working the right of way clearing. You know, downed trees are the problem,” McGee said.

On Wednesday, Southwest said it could take in excess of 14 days to get all of its customers in Adams County up and running.

“We surely hope it doesn’t take that long. Now that we have 230 workers here, we hope to really knock those numbers down.

“We know people are cold, and many of our employees are going home to cold, too. Many of our crewmembers haven’t even had a shower. As of last night, our CEO still had no power at his home,” she said. “I tell you this to emphasize that we are not pulling favorites. We are working our power restoration protocol, which is working from the substation down to the individual homes.”

Dustin Shack, customer service manager for Entergy, said 90 percent of the issues have been assessed in the Natchez area and additional contract personnel here are working to repair those problems.

“The weather is cooperating now and with the personnel, we hope to have full restoration around Tuesday night,” Shack said.

He said he hopes the areas of Lower Woodville Road, Hurricane Road and Liberty Road will have power restored sometime today.

 

