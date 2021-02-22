February 22, 2021

  • 41°

Schools reopening after winter storm

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:34 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Natchez Schools will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 23, with some students reporting to campuses after schools closed last week due to severe winter weather.

Concordia Parish Schools will remain closed to students on Tuesday, however, some staff and administrators will be returning to campuses.

The Concordia Parish School District announced on social media Monday that schools will remain closed for teachers and students “due to continued challenges to have buildings operational” after severe winter weather last week.

“It is our goal to have schools open as soon as possible,” the post states. “All 12-month employees, cafeteria staff, and school principals will report to work on Tuesday.”

Superintendent Whest Shirley said the district put together some teams to assess a lot of the storm impact.

“We still have some leaks and a lot of limbs down,” he said. “Not real bad structural damage but still we have a lot of our employees and bus drivers who do not have power. … I’m scared we will lose a few computers but not a lot.”

Shirley said the central office will be open and families will be able to pick up meals for their students at each school between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields said in an email Monday that all school offices will be open Tuesday during normal operating hours.

Meals will also be delivered starting Tuesday, following the same schedule before the weather prevented buses from traveling.

Hybrid students will report to campus on Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fields said.

Juniors who were scheduled to take the ACT exam Tuesday will instead take the test on Tuesday, March 23.

Fields said the schools only experienced minor damage from the storm.

“We’ve been able to pick everything up,” Fields said fallen tree limbs on campuses. “We will be able to open all of the buildings back up (Tuesday). Our maintenance crew and custodians have done a great job.”

  Mississippi River level at Natchez

