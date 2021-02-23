Court Case Conclusions: February 23, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Feb. 9:

Marcus Mearday charged with false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Mearday charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Mearday charged with money laundering. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Issac Minor charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Prentiss Green charged with tampering with evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Barry Williams charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Barry Williams charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles D. Case Jr. charged with malicious mischief (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Steven VanWinkle charged with malicious mischief (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 10:

Jameson Rogers pleaded guilty to Count II — Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (marijuana) in an amount of more than 30 grams, but less than 250 grams, with the intent to sell, transfer, distribute, or deliver said substance while in possession of a firearm; Count III — Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) in an amount of more than 10 grams, but less than 20 grams, with intent to sell, transfer, distribute, or deliver said substance while in possession of a firearm; and Count I — Possession of Weapon by a Convicted Felon in Judge Blackwell’s Court. Sentenced on Count I to serve 10 years and on Count II to serve five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Sentenced on County III to serve 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 10 years to serve and the remaining 15 years suspended. The first five years of said suspended sentence to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision. Defendant shall receive full credit for time served. These three sentences are to run concurrently. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Thursday, Feb. 4:

Brent B. Geoghegan, who pleaded guilty to credit card fraud (cause number 17-KR-0049A-J) on Aug. 13, 2018 in Judge Johnson’s court and was sentenced to three years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, concurrent with seven-year sentence this date in cause number 17-KR-0015A-J for burglary of a storehouse, was in violation of his post-release supervision by failing to report, failing a drug test, failing to pay court ordered restitution, court costs, and fees, and by his arrest for new felony crimes. The defendant’s suspended sentences are revoked in Judge Blackwell’s court and the defendant shall serve the remainder of his sentences. The defendant must also receive long-term intensive therapeutic drug treatment and rehabilitation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and successfully complete the program prior to release.

Darren Denzal Washington pleaded guilty to Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to serve 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, the first five years on be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the second five years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision. Must play all court costs and fees, including at $200.00 prosecution fee within six months.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 5-11:

None. (none available)