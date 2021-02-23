Courthouse records: February 23, 2021

Adams County

Feb. 5-12

Civil suits:

Estate of Kent Knee.

DHS — Latedrick R. Browder.

Jarrod D. Albert v. Olivia J. Dixon.

Estate of Charles Willie Mann.

Divorces:

Sierra LaToya Davis and Khonmaidi Hisun Davis. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Ronda Webb and James Webb. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Albert Hunt and Christine Elizabeth Hunt. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Kenyon Mearday v. Latajah Mearday.

Steven Nettles v. Laura Spencer Nettles.

Marriage license applications:

Mark James Duthu Sr., 41, Houma, La. to Amy Catherine Thibodeaux, 41, Houma, La.

Brad Kentrell King, 36, Belleville, Ill. to Shamika Shante’ Herrington, 34, Belleville, Ill.

Alex Brandon Cupstid, 35, Natchez to Madison Faith McLaurin, 20, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 4-11

Gloria B. Bonds to Darlene Collins, lot 54 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Robert Curtis Winkler and Audrey Beth Winkler to Michael Foster and Grace Ann Tumminello, lot 155 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Ralph Patterson and Anthony L. Johnson to Anthony L. Johnson, lot 36 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision (Revised).

Glenn Green and Gary J. Guido to James Clark, lot 65 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Heritage Pipe, LLC to Thomas Samuel Hargreaves and Ashley Heathcock, land commencing at a certain point on the western side of South Union Street between State and Washington Streets.

James T. West Sr. to James T. West Sr. and Sharon A. West, land beginning at a point on the Easterly side of North Pine Street.

Christophine L. Malone to Rebekah Anne Merritt, lot 18 Etania Subdivision.

Mark O. Newman to Frank Kaiser Junkin III and Mandy Thain Junkin, lot 27 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Mary Angeline Holt to Marchetta Carroll, lot 42 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Feb. 4-11

Darlene Collins to USDA Rural Development, lot 54 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Michael L. Foster and Grace Tumminello to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 155 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Russell Wood and Meghan Wood to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot B-1, a 1.02 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Spencer G. Stutzman and Terry W. Stutzman to Regions Bank, lot 25 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Aaron J. Smith and Sarah S. Smith to GMFS, LLC, lot 12 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Thomas Samuel Hargreaves and Ashley Heathcock to Fidelity Bank, land commencing at a certain point on the western side of South Union Street between State and Washington Streets.

John W. Hicks Jr. to United Mississippi Bank, lot 73 Brooklyn Subdivision.

David Allen Lindsey and Kimberly G. Lindsey to Quicken Loans, LLC, the westerly 5.7 acres of lot 34 of Anchorage, Third Development.

James T. West and Sharon A. West to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at a point on the Easterly side of North Pine Street.

Bonnie Nettles Wheeler (now Lazarus) to United Mississippi Bank, lots 17-B, 17-C and 20 Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

John R. Ingram and Caroline K. Ingram to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 10 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Marchetta Carroll to Fidelity Bank, lot 42 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Feb. 11:

Lexus Scott v. Tylon Smith.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 5-11

Civil suits:

Ashley Mullins v. Ryan McIntosh.

Succession of Joseph Warren McMillan.

Willie E. Humphries Jr. v. Concordia Parish Hospital Service District.

Willie E. Humphries Jr. v. Concord North Texas, PLLC.

Natchez Hospital Company, LLC v. Beckie Allen.

Ruston, La. Hospital Company v. Cedric Cole.

Peggy Barthlett v. Dylan Price.

Bank of America v. Eddie D. Waltman Jr.

Onemain Financial Group v. Karen Forman.

Divorces:

Sydney Alexandra Jones v. Micahel Wayne Jones Jr.

Tayler LaPrairie Bird v. Austin Corey Bird.

Marriage license applications:

Larry Russell McVey Jr., 43, Ridgecrest to Rachel Ann Beach, 41, Ridgecrest.

Sean Paul Gregory, 22, Vidalia to Carlee Marie Wagley, 20, Vidalia.

Steven Casey Morris, 35, Monroe, La. to Rhonda Elaine Beard, 56, Monroe, La.

Brannon Dwight Snow, 38, Vidalia to Karen Ann Cassels, 35, Vidalia.

Joshua Alan Shambaugh, 30, Wisner, La. to Magdalene Amanda Duhon, 34, Wisner, La.

Timothy Keith Partridge, 31, Vidalia to Mindy Louise Wall, 33, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Charles Leonard Smith Jr. and Rebecca Day Smith to Roger Davis, lot 169 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Thomas Jones Cross III and Sonia Delaune Cross to Dustin Forrest Cantey, a 2.86 acre tract of the James Little Property.

Barry Dean Shedd and Roger William Shedd to Brenda Gail Wagley, lot 88 Rokofe River Park.

Mortgages:

Tyner C. Hacker to Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, lot 64 Smith Addition.

Howard Van O’Gwin to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Susan Henry Harris and Paul Cameron Harris to Delta Bank, lot 6, Tract B of subdivision of a portion of Shamrock Plantation.

Mark C. Welch and Suzanna Welch to Quicken Loans, LLC, lots 56 and 57 Lola Annland Subdivision.

James D. Windham and Susan D. Windham to Quicken Loans, LLC, a 3.61 acre tract portion of lot 13 Windemere Plantation.

Stephen C. Crain, Amanda Camille Crain and Linda F. Crain to Fidelity Bank, lots 4 and 5, Block 128 Murray Addition.