February 23, 2021

  • 72°
Trucks work around a damaged sewage line near the St. Catherine’s Creek ravine by Turtle Lane. Photo courtesy of Glen Foster, Natchez resident.

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

By Staff Reports

Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water contact advisory Monday for St. Catherine’s Creek in Natchez.

The advisory, which extends along the creek from Liberty Road to the Mississippi River, is being issued due to a broken pipe that is discharging sewage directly into the creek, MDEQ states.

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact recreational activities in the affected area.

These activities include swimming, wading and fishing in these waters.

The city is taking measures to repair the issues and MDEQ is monitoring the condition of the creek and may revise this advisory as needed, according to an MDEQ news release.

  Mississippi River level at Natchez

