July 24, 1963 – Feb. 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — There will be a funeral service for friends and family to celebrate the life of Jon P. Gates, 57 of Natchez who died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Natchez Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Natchez, MS. No family visitation hours are planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been made through Laird Funeral Home, Natchez.

A graveside service will be held at Boone Cemetery in Lamar County at 1 p.m. Friday, February 26.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.