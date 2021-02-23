Natchez lose 56-46 to Hattiesburg
Natchez lost 56-46 to Hattiesburg in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs, ending their season. The Lady Bulldogs play tomorrow at 4 pm in the second round of the state tournament. Before the game began five Bulldogs were recognized for making the All District team.
Natchez players named to the All District team are
Kameron Carter
Trevon Jackson
Dionte Thomas
Travis Berry
Cam’Ron Bailey
