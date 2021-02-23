February 23, 2021

Water could be seen gushing near the Furniture Factory Outlet store on U.S. 61 Tuesday. Photo submitted by Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

By Staff Reports

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

A boil water advisory issued by Natchez Water Works that has lasted nearly a week has been lifted, Superintendent Tony Moon said Tuesday.

The advisory was lifted at 5 p.m. Tuesday after Natchez Water Works received notice from a testing lab in Hattiesburg that water samples were clean.

Those who were affected by the boil water advisory should:

  • Flush faucets for a total of at least 10 minutes; 1o minutes for one faucet, five minutes each for two faucets, three to four minutes each for three or more faucets.
  • Discard any ice, drinks or food made with un-boiled tap water before the boil advisory was lifted.
  • Do not drink water from hot water heaters until two to three exchanges of the water in the tank have occurred.
  • Run dishwashers for a cycle or two before washing dishes.
  • Check water filters and replace them as needed.

Moon said Natchez Water Works customers may resume normal water use and should continue to report any leaks by calling 601-445-5521. Press 2 for normal operating hours or press 8 for calls after-hours.

