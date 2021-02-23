April 3, 1931 – Feb. 18, 2021

Graveside services for Shirley Elizabeth Luttrell Davis, 89, of Hattiesburg who died Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Karl Koberger officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Davis is the youngest daughter of three children born to Robert Milton Luttrell and Rita Hugh Yawn Luttrell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. John I. Davis; her former husband, Charles M. Laird, the father of her three children; brother, Robert (Bobby) Luttrell; sister-in-law, Hazel Whitehead Luttrell; and brother-in-law, Judge Rutherford (Lightning) Moore.

She is survived by her three children and four stepchildren; Richard (Dicky) Laird and wife, Diane, of Natchez, MS; Jenny Lynn Laird Petty and husband, Gordon (Benny), of Hattiesburg, MS; and Charles (Gene) Laird and wife, Laura, of Natchez, MS; Elsie Davis White and husband, Dick, of Tupelo, MS; Marianne Davis Koberger and husband, Karl, of Gulf Port, MS; Billy Davis of Memphis, TN; Chuck Davis and wife, Loran, of Bellevue, Washington. Grandchildren; Peyton Petty McNair and husband, Jason, of Greenville, NC; Sara Petty Smith and husband, Josh, of Simpsonville, NC; James Petty and wife, Katie, of Hattiesburg, MS; Dixon Laird of Amory, MS; Abby Lynn Laird of Natchez, MS; Brittany Laird of Baton Rouge, LA; Lisa Harrell and husband, Scott, of Mobile, AL; Jason Koberger and wife, Jennifer, of Bishop, GA; Shelly Miller and husband, Jason, of Tupelo; Tracy Peters and husband, Silas, of Fairhope, AL; Amanda Davis of New Orleans, LA; Will Davis and wife, Sayaka, of Yokohama, Japan; Rachel Davis of Georgetown, TX; John Robert Davis of Slidell, LA; Jordan Davis and wife, Caroline, of Durham, NC; Ross Davis of Lawrenceville, GA; 21 Great-Grandchildren; sister, Melba Luttrell Moore of Galveston, TX; brother-in-law, Walter Davis and wife, Charlene, of Burlington, NC; sister-in-law, Helen Davis Hodges of Asheville, NC.

Shirley’s life was one of caring and giving, but always in the background. For years, Shirley was an active member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club and Kings’ Daughters in Natchez. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley and Johnny lived in Beaumont, TX, Jackson, MS and retired to Hattiesburg, MS. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome all over the United States and were active members of the “Crusin Cajuns” and “Texas Outlaws” motorhome clubs. Shirley loved Natchez and enjoyed returning to Natchez as often as possible.

