Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

Local Officials lifted a precautionary boil water notice affecting Adams County Water Association members on Monday.

Users were advised to boil their drinking water due to extremely high demand on the system during a winter storm last week.

According to ACWA, the association performed multiple testing throughout its service areas to ensure the water is safe for human consumption.

“All laboratory test results were negative, meaning the water is safe,” said ACWA general manager, Kenneth F. Herring in a news release. “We appreciate the patience of our customers during this unprecedented storm.”

To stay up to date with current ACWA news, visit our website www.adamscountywater.com.

Natchez Water Works lifted the precautionary boil water advisory affecting the City of Natchez residents at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Concordia Parish OEP Director Tim Vanier said he expects to receive test results from water samples in Concordia Parish sometime today.