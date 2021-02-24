Feb. 19, 1949 – Feb. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Carolyn Munn Baker, 72, of Natchez who died Monday February 22, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 1 p.m. Friday February 26, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday February 26, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home

Mrs. Baker was born February 19, 1949 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Ernest Herman Munn and Lottie Lee Mitchell Munn.

She loved spending her retirement in the sunroom of the lake house. She was an avid animal lover, and she loved her fur babies. She loved to cook. One of her greatest passions was bowling, where she bowled in many leagues and bowling tournaments. Carolyn was always a happy, jolly, fun-loving lady.

Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, John Baker, Jr.; her sons, Ski Collins and wife Windy Jean Collins, Matthew Baker, and Timothy Baker and wife Teresa Baker; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and sisters Karen Munn Roberts, and Kathy Munn Ketteringham.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Collins, Zach Collins, Matthew Baker, Timothy Baker, Ignacio Nunez, and Hector Betancourt.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.