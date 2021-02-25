July 8, 1960 – Feb. 19, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Martha Pearl Lockhart, 60, of Fayette, who died Friday, February 19, 2021 in Fayette, will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriston with Rev. Elbert Eakins, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Martha was born on July 8, 1960 to Mary Lee Lockhart and Curtis Lockhart. She attended high school at Warren Central in Vicksburg, MS. Before her disability, she was a custodian and a member of Greenleaf Baptist Church, where she served as an usher. Martha enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and exercising.

She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. U.K. Lockhart; and her maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Martha Green Lee.

Martha leaves to cherish her memories: her loving mother, Mary Lee Lockhart; two sons, Frankie Lee Lockhart and Eric Terrell Lockhart; daughter in law, Kessela Lockhart; brother, Otis Devon Lee; grandchild, Frantassia Lockhart; aunts, Annie Mae Lockhart and Peggy Lee Oliver; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.