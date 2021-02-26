February 26, 2021

  • 70°

Keilan Dwayne King

By Staff Reports

Published 8:25 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021 – Feb. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Baby boy Keilan Dwayne King, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Natchez will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Keilan was born February 23, 2021 in Natchez, the son of Kiera M. Knight and Dwayne King Jr.

He is preceded in death by two uncles, Demetrick K. Jones, Jr. and Joseph Davis, Jr.; great grandfathers, Howard R. Sewell, Jr. and Charlie Hoskins; great grandmother, Sarah Knight Yearby; great-great grandmother Elizabeth Knight Doss and aunt, Tammy Blanton.

Keilan leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; maternal grandparents, Tricia Sewell and Eric Knight; paternal grandparents, Vanessa Blanton and Dwayne King (Avantria); maternal great grandmother, Linda B. Sewell; paternal great grandparents, Robert Lee Washington, James King, Emma Blanton and Hattie Robinson; aunts, Kierra King, Kewonna Blanton, DaKiera King and Keila King; uncles, Avery Green and Xavier Davis; godmother, Doretha Brown-Singleton and other relatives .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Margie Saucier Smith

News

Carp, Gar are the bullseye in Bowfishing

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes