February 26, 2021

Mercedes Bowser Taylor

By Staff Reports

Published 8:26 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

March 9, 1931 – Feb. 19, 2021
VIDALIA — Graveside services for Mrs. Mercedes Bowser Taylor, 89, of Vidalia, were held Feb. 27, 2021 at Vidalia Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mrs. Taylor, daughter of the late Issac and Emma Brown Bowser was born in New Orleans and died at Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

