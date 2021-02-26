February 26, 2021

  • 75°

Natchez sweeps McComb in double header

By Hunter Cloud

Published 1:46 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Natchez high school won both games in a double header against McComb high school Thursday night. Patient batters in the first game lead the Bulldogs to 11-0 and 11-10 wins.

Natchez head coach Dan Smith said his team took walks to get on base, and then patiently batted them in. Scoring 22 runs in two games was a surprise he said because hitting against a live arm is a lot different than taking batting practice.

“I did not know what to expect,” Smith said. “I figured our defense would be pretty good, I didn’t know how good our hitting would be. “

He said Devin Winchester pitched three shutout innings before Jaylin Davis came in and pitched four innings earning the win.

The second game was won in thrilling fashion he said the Bulldogs overcame a 6-0 deficit in the third inning in a game that lasted until about 10:30.

He said his team never let their heads get down, and he was proud of how they fought back in the second game of the series. He said fatigue caused them to have a slow start to the game.

Smith gathered his team and calmed them down before sending them back on to the field. What ever he said worked he said because they went out and scored a couple of runs to get back into the game.

“I kept telling them when we were down, just play hard and keep fighting,” Smith said. “As long as I know you fought, coach Smith is still happy with you. They didn’t get their heads down. I will say they did get a little frustrated.”

In other area scores ACCS won their game at Porters Chapel in Vicksburg 10-8 Thursday night. Tripp Cotton scored three runs and pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn a save.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Carp, Gar are the bullseye in Bowfishing

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved