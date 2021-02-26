Feb. 18, 1942 – Feb. 21, 2021

Memorial services for Patsy A. Johnson, 79, of Sicily Island will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Natchez Church of God of Prophecy, Natchez, MS, with Pastor Grady Fulton officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.

Patsy was born February 18, 1942, in Natchez to the union of Elias Earl and Rosa Lee Hutchins Price and passed from this life on February 21, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Peggy Story, and brother Walter Earl Price.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Louis Johnson; five children: Robert Johnson, Calvin Johnson, John Johnson, Geraldine Bronson and William Johnson; three sisters: Thelma Fitzgerald, Linda Simonton, and Helen Thornton; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.