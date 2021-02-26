February 27, 2021

  • 66°
This painting, by internationally-known artist Judith Ann Mehr, shows Helen Huff on the porch at her family’s farm in Red Star, talking with her grandchildren and their friends while snapping peas. King said, “You can clearly see from the painting that Snap Chat really does work.” The artist, Mehr, is Huff’s niece.

This is what old folks call Snap Chat

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

This lady was my next-door neighbor in Natchez when I was growing up.

Her name is Helen Huff. She was and is still a remarkable person. She is now deceased but she is still serving others of that I am sure of.

This is a painting of Helen Huff shelling snap beans on her front porch at the Family Farm in Red Star Mississippi (close to Brookhaven).

The Huffs raised a large family garden in Red Star every year. I spent many an hour in Red Star and in Natchez shelling bowls of peas or beans with Helen Huff and her family members. I was part of their extended family and this was actually Fun Stuff for us to do as a group.

Helen Huff was one of the best member missionaries ever. She was a member of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” (also known as LDS).

Helen never met someone that she couldn’t talk to about anything. She always respected your opinions even if she didn’t quite agree with them personally. She wouldn’t ever argue with you. Everyone who knew Helen respected her immensely as a person.

Helen served in numerous volunteer (unpaid) church callings throughout her life. She was particularly invested and heavily involved with serving Youth. I attended numerous out-of-town church youth dances, summer youth conferences, youth ‘Super Saturday’ events, and many other youth activities that Helen Huff was both the driver and the youth chaperone for.

Late in life, Helen and her husband Rayford served together as a full-time LDS Temple Missionary couple @ the Atlanta GA Temple.

Find a successful man in life and you’ll usually find a successful woman there supporting him.

Helen’s husband Rayford Huff was a Full-Bird Colonel in the Army Reserves and a major department supervisor at the Natchez International Paper Mill. He was over the Natchez Mill’s warehouse as well as the entire shipping and receiving department.

Despite his power positions in both the Army and at Natchez IP Mill Rayford Huff was always approachable. I was surprised at just how many people locally knew who he was and the respect he was always afforded by others even if they were speaking of him in his absence.

Rayford also served voluntarily (unpaid) in numerous important church callings all throughout his life. He was the Natchez (LDS Church) Ward Bishop for a few years when I was a teenager.

For many years we would volunteer to cut the grass (for free) at the LDS Church Building site which was then located on Hwy 61 South. Rayford, his youngest son Barry (my best friend), and myself would usually be the ones to do the grass. Strange that it never felt like we were working hard when we were together serving God and others.

Helen Huff had 6 kids all of whom were and are successful people and very productive members of society. Helen and Rayford have numerous grandkids and great-grandkids.

Former Natchez Chief of Police Willie Rae Huff was one of Helen’s children. Her daughter Paula (Huff) Blalock later married successful Attorney Tim Blalock who was my Scout Master in the Boy Scout program in the ’70s and ’80s when I was a teenager.

Her youngest son Barry Huff was my best friend growing up and the best man at my wedding. He currently works for the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department as an investigator.

You can see clearly from the painting that ‘Snap Chat’ really does work.

God places these giants among us.

Roy F. King III is a Natchez resident.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Margie Saucier Smith

News

Carp, Gar are the bullseye in Bowfishing

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes