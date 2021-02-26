Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

VIDALIA — A precautionary boil water advisory remained in place for Vidalia residents Friday nearly a week after winter storms drained the town’s water supply, officials said.

In a Facebook live update Thursday on social media, Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said the town’s water pressure should be back to normal after the town’s water tanks were completely drained by water leaks and by residents running faucets to prevent them from freezing during the storm.

Many town residents found brown or tinted water in their sinks, Craft said.

Craft said the water supply has since been replenished with “the cleanest water (Vidalia) has had since September” that will be sent off for testing in a private lab on Saturday.

If the test comes back negative, which means the water is clean, Craft said the boil advisory would be lifted.

“Many people should have good water already,” Craft said Thursday. “Both of our water towers are full now, however, some of the old water may have settled in the pipes. We’re going to flush the lines (Friday) and get rid of old water in the systems.”

The water supply for Adams County and Natchez residents was also impacted by the storm last week.

Officials lifted a precautionary boil water notice affecting Adams County Water Association members on Monday.

According to ACWA, the association performed multiple testing throughout its service areas to ensure the water is safe for human consumption.

“All laboratory test results were negative, meaning the water is safe,” said ACWA general manager, Kenneth F. Herring in a news release. “We appreciate the patience of our customers during this unprecedented storm.”

The boil water advisory issued by Natchez Water Works has also been lifted, Superintendent Tony Moon said Tuesday.

The advisory was lifted at 5 p.m. Tuesday after Natchez Water Works received notice from a testing lab in Hattiesburg that water samples were clean.

Those who were affected by the boil water advisory should:

4 Flush faucets for a total of at least 10 minutes; 1o minutes for one faucet, five minutes each for two faucets, three to four minutes each for three or more faucets.

4 Discard any ice, drinks or food made with un-boiled tap water before the boil advisory was lifted.

4 Do not drink water from hot water heaters until two to three exchanges of the water in the tank have occurred.

4 Run dishwashers for a cycle or two before washing dishes.

4 Check water filters and replace them as needed.

Moon said Natchez Water Works customers may resume normal water use and should continue to report any leaks by calling 601-445-5521. Press 2 for normal operating hours or press 8 for calls after-hours.