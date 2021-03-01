3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

NATCHEZ — Three men law enforcement believe are tied to a string of automobile burglaries in the Beau Pre subdivision last month are now in custody at the Adams County Jail.

Jlandrick Davis and Keon Johnson, both age 20, and Delronta Tyler, age 19, were all three extradited to Adams County Sheriff’s Office on burglary charges Saturday, law officials said.

The men, all from Natchez, were arrested for a similar crime in Baton Rouge soon after a string of automobile burglaries took place last month.

They were each charged by Adams County Sheriff’s Office with eight counts of burglary and are currently held on a $30,000 bond. More charges are possible as ongoing investigation reveals more evidence, law officials said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Baton Rouge police arrested Davis, Johnson and Tyler after a Baton Rouge woman called law enforcement in regard to men approaching her house with a gun.

The woman used her Ring doorbell to scare off the men and Baton Rouge police were able to stop the vehicle they were driving and apprehend them.

Adams County investigators believe they were involved in a string of brazen automobile burglaries along Country Squire Road and Club Drive the night before they were arrested in Baton Rouge.

Law officials said multiple houses were targeted and all of the homeowners were at home during the burglaries.

A total of eight vehicles were reportedly broken into and four guns and cash were reported stolen, law officials said.

Home security footage captured men walking up to unlocked vehicles with lights on guns drawn and rummaging through the vehicles before driving off.

Patten said if a homeowner had gone to the door to investigate, the situation might have turned deadly.