Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay seven public defense attorneys $3,000 per month in place of hourly wages or a proposed public defenders’ office during their Monday meeting.

However, Sixth District Circuit Court Judges Lillie Sanders and Debra Blackwell were at odds over which attorneys should serve as public defenders for indigent clients.

The judges decided to each appoint three lawyers and Justice Court appoint one lawyer from a list that includes Kevin Colbert, Zachary Jex, Jeffery Harness, Timothy Blalock, and Lisa Chandler, Roberta Blackmon and Aisha Sanders.

However, Blackwell said she would not appoint Blackmon or Aisha Sanders to practice in her courtroom. Lillie Sanders cannot appoint either of them because Aisha Sanders is her daughter and Blackmon is her sister, which meant either Aisha Sanders or Blackmon would not be appointed.

Officials said the previously proposed public defenders office — which was estimated to cost over $300,000 per year plus benefits — would have caused the county to go over their budget of approximately $270,000 per year for public defenders.

While the plan for the attorneys’ pay was in limbo, the judges co-signed a court order in January asking the board to pay attorneys an hourly rate of $100 plus $350 per case. The order was rescinded after the Board of Supervisors filed an appeal saying that too would blow up the budget.

The board previously paid nine attorneys at a rate of $2,000 per month until last year when Lillie Sanders signed an order to raise some of the attorneys’ pay to $2,800. The order excluded Blackmon and Aisha Sanders because of their relationship to Lillie Sanders.

Blackwell would not issue another court order to give Blackmon and Aisha Sanders equal pay, saying she was not in favor of giving anyone a 40 percent raise.

“We cannot keep beating this dead horse. People need to get paid,” board president Angela Hutchins said during Monday’s meeting.

Blackwell said she would only pick “the most qualified” attorneys and would not let Lillie Sanders force who she should pick to serve in her courtroom.

“I thought that I made it very clear that I was going to appoint the three people I thought were the most qualified,” Blackwell said. “… I am not appointing Ms. Blackmon or Ms. Sanders to work in my courtroom. I do not approve of them. I have tried for two years to work with them. … One of them spends more time in my court on motions to withdraw than she does on resolutions to her cases.”

Lillie Sanders argued that it would be wrong to have only white attorneys serve as public defenders in a majority Black community. Lillie Sanders said she would appeal to a higher judge in the Supreme Court of Mississippi to appoint Aisha Sanders or Blackmon and would sign for the other five as the senior judge.

After the meeting, Hutchins said she agreed with Lillie Sanders that there needed to be equal representation for Black clients.

“We’ve got a district that is probably 65 or 70 percent Black,” Hutchins said. “I agree that there needs to be more representation for defendants of color. … I hope we come to a resolution soon. It’s not about us but the clients that need the representation.”