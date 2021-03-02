June 27, 1941 – Feb. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Annie Augustine Randall Adams, 79, of Natchez, who died Monday, February 22, 2021 in Jackson will be held 12 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 on the grounds of Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Annie was born June 27, 1941 in Natchez, the daughter of Clara Lee Harris Randall and Sam Lloyd Randall, Sr. She was a high school graduate and also received technical certification. Mrs. Adams was a member of Daughters of Zion Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rogers Adams III; her parents; sisters, Eliza R. Quinn and Laura M. Isaac; brothers, Sam L. Randall Jr. and Albert Randall; son-in-law, Richard Curtis and granddaughter, Richaye Curtis Hutchins.

She leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Deatric Curtis, Jacqueline Adams, Beverly Adams and Lenifer Adams; brother, Jimmie L. Randall (Connie); brothers-in-law, Clarence Adams (Gloria), Charles Adams (Rita) and Nelson Dyson (Alice); sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Rice, Vera Adams and Annie Sweazy; grandchildren, Shabilla Adams, Richarde Curtis (Shawanda Hunt), Spencer Adams, Angela Brady; grandson-in-law, Reginald Hutchins; great-grandchildren, Caleb & Tylan Curtis, Sydni, Symari, Symone & Syriah Adams, Broghan Hunt, Ryan Jones, Jakayla Jefferson, Jakarrie & Jakobe Jones, Kennedi Payne, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.