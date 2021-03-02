Court case conclusions: March 2, 2021
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Feb. 22-25:
Douglas Williams charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Darla Nicole Lilly charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Roy Riley Bishop charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Justin Vernon King charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Feb. 22-25:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Feb. 24:
Benjamin Logan Bishop, 30, pleaded guilty (and Non Adjudication) to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.
Kendarrius Davis, 20, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Danelle Demarcus Harris Jr., 21, pleaded guilty – but Non Adjudication to controlled substance: First/second Offender/Unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Fine set at $748.75.
James Johnson, 37, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Banned from 21 Irving Lane. Fine set at $348.75.
Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.
Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, pleaded guilty and Non Adjudication to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.
Tory McNeil, Age N/A, charged with possession of marijuana and DUS. Fine set at $390.00.
Brieana Skye Myers, 20, pleaded guilty and Non Adjudication to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.
Courtney Shilling, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days with six days suspended. Credit given for four days time served. Banned from Hotel Vue. Fine set at $330.00.
Eddie Darnell Veal Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 60 days suspended Fine set at $748.75.
Eddie Darnell Veal Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Latasha Yvette Washington, 40, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $748.75.
Tuesday, Feb. 23:
Jalen Williams, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Kendarrius Artez Davis, 20, charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and shooting into a vehicle. Case dismissed on each count.
Omar Lakemmione Pinkey, 18, charged with statutory rape. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Wednesday, Feb. 10:
Jerry Larnell Davis, 59, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent with other sentences. No fine assessed.
Nesha LaFaye Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 90 days with 83 days suspended on each count. To serve seven days in jail on each count. Fine set at $748.75 on each count.
Brad Kentrell King, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. No contact with Tenicia Hilliard. Must attend an online class. Fine set at $748.75.
Jason Che Lawrence, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Steven Ray Noland, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $523.75.
Justice Lynae White, 24, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No sentenced assessed. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $771.50.
Jaterriaa Wendell’ts Brown, 19, found guilty after trial in absence to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 87 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Candace Vontrice Hawkins, 35, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Banned from 4 Dunleith Street. Fine set at $748.75.
Jacqueline Shevet Hawkins, 57, found not guilty after trial to trespass after notice of Non-permission.
Jacques Tramaine Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from 4 Dunleith Street – except to exchange the children. Fine set at $748.75.
Jaleesa Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Must attend an online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.
Jaleesa Joanette Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.
Kimberly Ceasor Simpson, 44, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Case dismissed at victim’s request.
Daisy Marie Brown, 56, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.
Billy Wayne Harried Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $100.00.
Laquadra Tameka Lewis, 39, found guilty after trial to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 60 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.
Bryson Maurico Wallace, 24, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.
Tuesday, Feb. 9:
Nesha LaFaye Harris, 25, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Nikki Tywaine Jenkins, 43 charged with six counts of false pretenses. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
Crime Reports: March 2, 2021
