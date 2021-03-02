March 2, 2021

  • 45°

Court case conclusions: March 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 22-25:

Douglas Williams charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darla Nicole Lilly charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Roy Riley Bishop charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Justin Vernon King charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 22-25:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 24:

Benjamin Logan Bishop, 30, pleaded guilty (and Non Adjudication) to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Kendarrius Davis, 20, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danelle Demarcus Harris Jr., 21, pleaded guilty – but Non Adjudication to controlled substance: First/second Offender/Unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Fine set at $748.75.

James Johnson, 37, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Banned from 21 Irving Lane. Fine set at $348.75.

Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, pleaded guilty and Non Adjudication to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.

Tory McNeil, Age N/A, charged with possession of marijuana and DUS. Fine set at $390.00.

Brieana Skye Myers, 20, pleaded guilty and Non Adjudication to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.

Courtney Shilling, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days with six days suspended. Credit given for four days time served. Banned from Hotel Vue. Fine set at $330.00.

Eddie Darnell Veal Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 60 days suspended Fine set at $748.75.

Eddie Darnell Veal Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Latasha Yvette Washington, 40, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Jalen Williams, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kendarrius Artez Davis, 20, charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and shooting into a vehicle. Case dismissed on each count.

Omar Lakemmione Pinkey, 18, charged with statutory rape. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Wednesday, Feb. 10:

Jerry Larnell Davis, 59, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent with other sentences. No fine assessed.

Nesha LaFaye Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 90 days with 83 days suspended on each count. To serve seven days in jail on each count. Fine set at $748.75 on each count.

Brad Kentrell King, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. No contact with Tenicia Hilliard. Must attend an online class. Fine set at $748.75.

Jason Che Lawrence, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Steven Ray Noland, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $523.75.

Justice Lynae White, 24, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No sentenced assessed. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $771.50.

Jaterriaa Wendell’ts Brown, 19, found guilty after trial in absence to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 87 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Candace Vontrice Hawkins, 35, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Banned from 4 Dunleith Street. Fine set at $748.75.

Jacqueline Shevet Hawkins, 57, found not guilty after trial to trespass after notice of Non-permission.

Jacques Tramaine Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from 4 Dunleith Street – except to exchange the children. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaleesa Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Must attend an online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaleesa Joanette Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Kimberly Ceasor Simpson, 44, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Case dismissed at victim’s request.

Daisy Marie Brown, 56, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Billy Wayne Harried Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $100.00.

Laquadra Tameka Lewis, 39, found guilty after trial to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 60 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Bryson Maurico Wallace, 24, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Feb. 9:

Nesha LaFaye Harris, 25, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Nikki Tywaine Jenkins, 43 charged with six counts of false pretenses. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory