Crime Reports: March 2, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday, Feb. 28:

Ronnie Carroll Cox, 44, 40 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – refusal to submit to test. No bond set.

Glen Anthony Gomez, 60, 31248 Gomez Road, Donaldsonville, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.

Tucker Stuart James, 23, 4420 Louisiana Highway 129, Monterey, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Reid Eric Richard, 21, 2225 College Drive, Jonesville, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Friday, Feb. 26:

Sargent Christopher Allen, 30, 35 Singleton Drive, Woodville, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 25

Eric Mizelle Franklin, 19, 524 West Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charge of statutory rape. No bond set.

Robert Earl Henderson, 40, 405 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on two charges of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $350.00 on first charge and $400.00 on second charge.

Shawn Lee Maddox, 52, 1305 Virginia Street, Houma, La., on charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Feb. 24

Mary Denise Jones, 49, 35 Campbell Road, Natchez, on two charges of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $202.69 on first charge and $656.24 on second charge.

Arrests — Tuesday, Feb. 23

Jacqlaurence Terry Jackson, 22, 323 ½ Arlington Avenue, Natchez, on charge of murder. No bond set.

Courtney Taylor Shilling, 28, 410 Dogwood Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Jameco Aerion Pernell Davis, 17, 726 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of murder. No bond set.

Kendarrius Artez Davis, 20, 6 North Sunflower Road, Natchez, on charge of murder. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday, Feb. 21

Hunter Lee Smith, 25, 641 Doty Road, Ferriday, La., on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge

Arrests — Friday, Feb. 19

Lucas McLeod Maloney, 28, 602 Jefferson College Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault – domestic violence, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $50,000 on aggravated assault charge. No bond set on disorderly conduct charge. Bond set at $750.00 on resisting or obstructing arrest charge.

Frank Nicholson, 61, 116 Oak Hill Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00

Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 18

Teddy Jovel Taylor, 28, 200 Kyles Road, Ferriday, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500 on DUI – 1st offense charge and $750.00 on possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle charge.

Arrests — Wednesday, Feb. 17

Jalen Juwaun Williams, 28, 3757 Levens Addition, Ferriday, La., on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. Bond set at $50,000.

Arrests — Sunday, Feb. 14

James Johnson, 36, 1221 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespassing upon enclosed land of another. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Saturday, Feb. 13

Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, 230 Nelsonville Road, Clayton, La., on charge of shoplifting: merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.

Kendarrrius Artez Davis, 20, 6 North Sunflower Road, Natchez, on two counts of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and shooting into a vehicle. Bond set at $350,000 on attempted murder charge; $50,000 for shooting into a dwelling charge; and $50,000 for shooting into a vehicle charge.

Charles Lewis Pickett, 58, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops at Super 8 Motel.

Traffic stop at Allstate.

Three traffic stops on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61.

Traffic stop at Mississippi Auto Direct.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Patrolling area on North Pearl Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Juvenile problem on Main Street.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two intelligence reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on North Meadow Road.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on West Stiers Lane.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Alabama Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Ingram Circle.

Welfare concern/check on Parkway Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Domestic disturbance on Old Courthouse Road.

False alarm on Stacey Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop in Washington.

Reckless driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Threats on Sunflower Road.

Disturbing the peace on Windy Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jarred D. Burns, 41, 105 Bailey Circle, on a charge of possession of schedule II, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying of a weapon and controlled substances, no turn signal and a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,200.

Adam Stacker, 46, 716 Fifth St., on a charge of possession of schedule II, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying of a weapon and controlled substances. No bond set.

Jerronte Brown, 19, 42 Springfield Road, on a bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $550.

Arrests — Friday

Kaylak Morris, 7520 Celestine St., on charges of attempted escape and battery of a correctional facility employee, two counts. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on Bayou Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Burl Roberts Road.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Moose Lodge Road.

Unwanted person on Dianne Street.

Two complaints on Carter Street.

Medical call on Concordia Avenue.

Medical call on Maple Street.

Miscellaneous call on Church Lane.

Unwanted person on Eagle Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Linda Jackson, 25, 104 Clark Drive, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs and cruelty to a juvenile, three counts. No bond set.

Damien Thompson, 28, 104 Clark Drive, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs and cruelty to a juvenile, three counts. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jason Herbert, 40, 2034 Eleanor St., on a charge of possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule IV, drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile, three counts. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Myron Gage, 23, 811 LA 131 Vidalia, on charges of six counts attempted second-degree murder. Bond set at $4,000.