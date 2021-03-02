March 2, 2021

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff Reports

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

JACKSON — Governor Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1549 Tuesday lessening the mandatory restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 3 and stay in effect until March 31.

“Today, I signed what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding COVID-19. Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate,” Reeves said in a Tuesday press conference.

“I am replacing our current orders with recommendations. Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID. Their insight is valuable. The only rules that will remain in this order are a capacity limit of 50% on indoor arenas and those that govern K-12 schools.”

Mississippians are now encouraged, though not ordered, to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while K-12 schools will still require a mask where social distancing is not possible.

Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50% capacity with a 25% maximum seating capacity indoors.

Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating is now increased to 50%.

A copy of executive order 1549 can be found here.

