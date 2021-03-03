Archia Watson Cotton
Funeral services for Archia Watson Cotton, 55, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Feb. 18, 2021 at Christus St. Francis Medical Center, will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Rosehill B.C. with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating.
Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 3PM and Saturday from 8 to until service time at Rosehill B.C.
Burial will follow at St. James B.C. under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.
You Might Like
Sylvester Jenkins Jr.
Graveside services for Sylvester Jenkins Jr., 83, of Jonesville, LA, who passed Feb. 26, 2021 at The Columns Community Care... read more