Funeral services for Artrell Conner, 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, who passed March 1, 2021, Baton Rouge, LA, will be at noon, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Concordia Funeral Home with Rev. Tron Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at the Turner Acres Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Artrell Conner was born Mar. 11, 1991, Baton Rouge, LA, the son of Arthur Conner, Jr. and LaWanda McKeel – Conner.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William & Alma Jean Turner McKeel.

Artrell leaves to cherish his memories his father, Arthur Conner, his wife, Gail, of Baton Rouge, LA; his mother, LaWanda McKeel – Conner, Ferriday, LA; his paternal grandparents, Arthur, Sr., his wife, Ruby Conner, of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Arthur Conner, III, Ferriday, LA, Artdric Conner, Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

