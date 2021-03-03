Bulah Wilkerson
WATERPROOF — Graveside services for Bulah Wilkerson, 93, of Waterproof, who passed Feb. 28, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side, will be at 11 a.m., Old Daughters B.C. Cemetery, Friday, March 5, 2021, with Pastor Ron Walter officiating.
The services are under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.
