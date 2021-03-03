Vidalia man turns himself in to Ferriday police for October shooting incident

VIDALIA — On Monday, Ferriday Police arrested a man who allegedly shot into a crowd after a softball game in Ferriday in October 2020.

Investigator Sean Sublett of the Ferriday Police Department said Myron Malik Cage, 23, turned himself in Monday after police took to social media and announced they had warrants for his arrest.

Cage, of Vidalia, is charged with six counts of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sublett said the shooting occurred Oct. 11 at a softball field on 8th Street and Utah Avenue in Ferriday.

The shooting “almost fatally” injured Tylon Lee who was still recovering last month from nerve damage as a result of a gunshot wound in the stomach, Sublett said.

Investigators believe the suspects were conspiring to shoot individuals from Jonesville over a social media dispute. Sublett said Lee was not targeted in the shooting but was caught in the crossfire.

Investigators believe Cage, Keante Burton, 21, of Baton Rouge and a native of Ferriday, and an unnamed juvenile were all involved in the shooting.

Burton and the juvenile were both arrested since the incident and the juvenile’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile, Sublett said.

Burton was arrested in Ferriday three weeks after the incident through an anonymous tip and was charged with six counts of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Sublett said.