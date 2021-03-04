Crime reports: Friday, March 5, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Shonkeith Hendricks, 51, 2927 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Mannie Valentino Stewart, 18, 212 Alabama Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units and motor vehicle: careless driving. No bond set on either charge.

Henry Alexander Willis, 33, 118-A Black Bear Road, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and controlled substance: Schedule III and IV. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Orshawnda Nychelle Williams, 35, 2901 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00.

Darrien Dane Ford, 25, 75 Pineview Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Reports — Tuesday

Reckless driving on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on College Street.

Suspicious activity on Espero Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Three traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop at Tracetown Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Irving Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Brookfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Traffic stop at Mississippi Auto Direct.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Animal Clinic.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Hit and run on Lumber Street.

False alarm on College Street.

Intelligence report on North Rankin Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on State Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Darrell James Tuesno, 34, 52 Dewberry Circle, Natchez, on two counts of aggravated assault – domestic violence. Held on $10,00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to appear. Released on $300.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jlandrick Davis, 20, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on eight counts of burglary. Held on $30,000 bond.

Keon Kentrl Johnson, 20, 1298 Sunset Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of burglary – all but dwelling and seven counts of burglary. Held on $30,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Fox Glen Circle.

Trespassing on Rainbow Street.

Intelligence report on Old Courthouse Road.

Loose livestock at Natchez Trace.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Juvenile problem on Dogwood Drive.

Theft at Prince Addition.

Warrant/affidavit on North Union Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Greenfield Road.

Intelligence report on Dewberry Circle.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Linda S. Bourgeosis, 50, 307 Cross Street, Vidalia, sentenced to 3 days of jail or $350 fine for disturbing the peace.

Jasmanae Wilson, 22, 507 Delaware Ave., Ferriday, sentenced to 3 days of jail or $350 fine for disturbing the peace.

Allen W. Moss, 56, 2798 Hwy 569, Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days of jail or $750 fine for flight from officer, open container, broken lights.

Russell W. Nelson, 52, 184 Burl Roberts Drive, Vidalia,

sentenced to 30 days of jail or $1,075 fine for failure to maintain control, driving under suspension, unsecure loads.

Michelle A. Mitchell, 42, 201 Texas Ave. Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days of jail, suspension, or $650 fine for disturbing the peace and possession of Marijuana

Brittany M. Johnson, 21, 552 Belle Grove Cir. Vidalia, sentenced to 2 days of jail or $205 fine for improper parking.

Triston D. Valentine, 21, 482 Stephens Rd. Vidalia, sentenced to 2 days of jail or $205 fine for improper parking.

Jyrin Gipson, 18, 142 Fudicar Street, Ferriday, sentenced to 2 years suspension and 2 years probation and a $792.50 fine.

Cameron Randall, 19, 77 Pine Mount Road, Natchez, return to court on May 19, 2021.

Torre Robinson, 20, 46 Montgomery, Natchez, return to court on May 19 2021.

Jerrica R. Thomas, 27, sentenced to 2 years suspension and 2 years probation for possession of a schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute.

Alicia H. Willard, 37, 42 Newman Road, Natchez, Warrant for other agency

Jaleel White, 29, 719 Mercey Ally, Ferriday, on charge of possession of marijuana possession of schedule II drug, bench warrant for failure to appear on possession of marijuana, fine $950.

Bridget Wesberry, 35, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on charge of domestic abuse and battery.

Woods Lindsey, 30, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on charge of domestic abuse and battery.

Gary Simpson Jr., 47, 118 Ferrell Road, Monterey, on charge of indecent behavior with juvenile.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic Complaint on Plum Street

House fire on HWY 907

Welfare check on Crestview Drive

False Alarm on Moose Lodge Road

Harassment on phone on HWY 84

Complaint HWY 568

Medical on Crestview Drive

Nuisance dogs on Airport Road

Welfare check on Calhoun road

Identity theft complaint on Carter Street

Theft on Hwy 15

Loose horses on Mack Moore road

Medical call on Airport road

Fighting Complaint on Grape Street

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Hwy 566

Fire alarm on Margaret Circle

Fire department back door was open alarm on Foster Drive